Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.34.

CLB stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,959,000 after acquiring an additional 678,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 8,936.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after buying an additional 508,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. C Partners Holding GmbH acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 2,366.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 272,535 shares during the period.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

