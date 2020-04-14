Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLRS. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.93.

NYSE VLRS opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $384.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.12.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 60.90% and a net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

