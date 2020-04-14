Contrasting Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and Ellington Financial (OTCMKTS:EFC)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Advanced Oxygen Technologies alerts:

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies -279.71% -36.75% -16.47% Ellington Financial 36.23% 9.14% 1.71%

54.8% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ellington Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ellington Financial has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Ellington Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 4.67 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Ellington Financial $159.90 million 2.73 $59.24 million $1.82 5.46

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage-related entities; and other strategic investments, as well as invests in corporate debt and equity securities. In addition, it offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.