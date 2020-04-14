Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Get Container Store Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Container Store Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

TCS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.34. Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Container Store Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,757 shares in the company, valued at $301,223.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 65.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Container Store Group by 6,238.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,995,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,005 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Container Store Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 481,637 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Container Store Group by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,210,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 648,222 shares during the period. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Container Store Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Container Store Group (TCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.