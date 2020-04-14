Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.74. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

