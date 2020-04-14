Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 0.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.63. 1,772,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,365. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.67, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.