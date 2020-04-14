ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,210 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,177,594,000 after buying an additional 1,345,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,062,524,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,649,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $952,626,000 after buying an additional 1,715,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

COP traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. 11,079,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,291,514. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.