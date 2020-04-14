ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.5% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,062,524,000 after acquiring an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,649,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $952,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,089,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280,390. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. TheStreet cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

