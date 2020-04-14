Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.77, 1,984,999 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,203,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Conn’s by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 445,812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 370,813 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 768.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 164,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 3,274.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 151,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Conn’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 128,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

