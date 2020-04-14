Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Issues Earnings Results

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CONN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 110,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $120.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

CONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

