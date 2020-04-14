ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $14.21 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.