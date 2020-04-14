Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Trading Down 2.9%

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32, 36,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,865,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $482.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.
In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
Recommended Story: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.