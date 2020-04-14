Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Trading Down 2.9%

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32, 36,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,865,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $482.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

