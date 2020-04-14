Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

CSLLY opened at $104.40 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $114.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.70.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CSLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.