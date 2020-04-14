Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.25 at National Bank Financial

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

CUF.UN stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.85. 476,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,252. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.48. Cominar REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.26 and a 52-week high of C$15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

