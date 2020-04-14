Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $30.55, approximately 1,442,355 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,180,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Get Comerica alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after buying an additional 750,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,815,000 after buying an additional 153,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,060 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Comerica by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Comerica by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 166,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.