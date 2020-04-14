Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) & Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Colony Capital and Preferred Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 4 1 0 2.20

Colony Capital presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.72%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 98.20%. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Capital has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Capital and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital -43.50% -28.50% -11.50% Preferred Apartment Communities -1.54% -0.40% -0.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Capital and Preferred Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital $2.33 billion 0.49 -$1.05 billion $0.50 4.64 Preferred Apartment Communities $470.43 million 0.75 -$7.24 million $1.37 5.40

Preferred Apartment Communities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Colony Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.0%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Colony Capital pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 76.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Colony Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Colony Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 17 locations in ten countries.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At March 31, 2019, the Company was the approximate 97.9% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011.

