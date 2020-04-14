CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNXM. Barclays downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of CNXM opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $851.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.