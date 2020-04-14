Clough Global Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GLQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. 62,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,325. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

