Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 32,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,955. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

In related news, insider Kevin Joseph Mcnally acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $35,223.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

