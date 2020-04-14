Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 15,815.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

Clorox stock traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.37. 2,566,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,853. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

