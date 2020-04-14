CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

