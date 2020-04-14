Civista Bancshares Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

CIVB traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 39,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,445. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $247.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

