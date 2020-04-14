Civista Bancshares Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.
Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.
CIVB traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 39,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,445. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $247.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.
