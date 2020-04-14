Citigroup (C) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

