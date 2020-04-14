Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 175,381 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 318,519 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,584,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. The firm has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

