Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 262.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 318,519 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.72. 15,595,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

