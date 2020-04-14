Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Shares Sold by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,946 shares during the quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ciner Resources worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CINR stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.81. 19,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,140. Ciner Resources LP has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $227.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

