Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.21, 147,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,296,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after buying an additional 407,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,065,000 after purchasing an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,041,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

