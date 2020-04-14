Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

Shares of CI traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.23 and its 200 day moving average is $187.14. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,100 shares in the company, valued at $12,831,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

