Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) & Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Financial Contrast

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics and Audentes Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 1 0 6 0 2.71 Audentes Therapeutics 0 13 2 0 2.13

Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.21, indicating a potential upside of 135.16%. Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.75, indicating a potential downside of 15.37%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Audentes Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $20.92 million 5.11 -$41.09 million ($1.41) -1.87 Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -$128.82 million ($3.40) -17.64

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Audentes Therapeutics. Audentes Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Audentes Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics N/A -101.19% -61.62% Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -38.00%

Volatility & Risk

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Audentes Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Audentes Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It is also developing antibody-drug conjugates for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal, or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing vectorized antisense treatments for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company has a collaborative development agreement with Genethon to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products for the treatment of XLMTM; and a license and collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to research, develop, sell, and import licensed products for the treatment of crigler-najjar. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

