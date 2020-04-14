CIBC Trims Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Target Price to C$16.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HDI. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE HDI traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.75. 32,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,381. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.17. The company has a market cap of $197.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.51. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$287.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

