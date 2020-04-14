CIBC Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFX. TD Securities lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Canfor Pulp Products stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.02. 27,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,052. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $388.14 million and a PE ratio of -12.89. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$15.17.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$247.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

