Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 4.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

CHD traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

