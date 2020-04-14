Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Chubb by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.13.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

