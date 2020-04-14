Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.75 to C$14.35 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.26.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.38. The company had a trading volume of 631,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -7.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$10.58 and a one year high of C$15.14.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

