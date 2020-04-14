China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Acquired by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. China Mobile accounts for 1.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE CHL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 781,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.04%.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

