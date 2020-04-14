China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.76 and last traded at $106.11, approximately 3,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 177,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.14.

CBPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.58.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

