China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.76 and last traded at $106.11, approximately 3,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 177,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.14.
CBPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.
China Biologic Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBPO)
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
Read More: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.