Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.91. 13,773,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,116,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $108.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

