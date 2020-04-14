Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,289,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,731,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

