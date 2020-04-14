Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,792,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,912. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.