Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Gap Up to $10.23

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $10.23. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 37,907 shares changing hands.

CEMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 375,874 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

