Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem Sells 21,548 Shares

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem sold 21,548 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $797,922.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,078.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Esther Lem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Esther Lem sold 15,045 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $581,489.25.

Shares of CHGG traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. 3,114,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $16,309,211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Chegg by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chegg by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,029,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,865,000 after purchasing an additional 273,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,384,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,407,000 after purchasing an additional 50,191 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

