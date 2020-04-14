Challenger Acquisitions (LON:CHAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (LON:CHAL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 482470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $363,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Challenger Acquisitions Company Profile (LON:CHAL)

Challenger Acquisitions Limited has been formed to undertake acquisitions of target companies in the entertainment and leisure sectors with a particular focus on the attractions sector. The Company is engaged in engineering and delivering giant observation wheels. Its segments include Engineering, Investments and Corporate Center.

