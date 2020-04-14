CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$2.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.03.
CEU traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.01. The company had a trading volume of 266,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,117. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $274.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.81.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,524,679.06.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
