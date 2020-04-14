CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$2.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.03.

CEU traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.01. The company had a trading volume of 266,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,117. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $274.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.81.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$315.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.50 million. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,524,679.06.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

