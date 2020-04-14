Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,135 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Cerner worth $34,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 1,440.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $2.66 on Monday, reaching $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,093. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

