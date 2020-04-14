Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stake Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 985,759 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Centurylink by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,385,000 after buying an additional 796,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,168,000 after acquiring an additional 857,479 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at $123,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of CTL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,693,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,759,632. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.