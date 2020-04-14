Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Centurylink posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centurylink by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTL traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 11,690,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,032,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Centurylink has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

