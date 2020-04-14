Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,323 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.37. 37,641,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. The company has a market capitalization of $1,258.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

