Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

