Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after buying an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,927,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,730,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $15.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $509.63. The stock had a trading volume of 78,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,048. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $496.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.83.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

