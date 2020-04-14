Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,209 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 290,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

